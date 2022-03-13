VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the February 13th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 151,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $71.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.