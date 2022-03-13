Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,186 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 130.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 253,097 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $822,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

