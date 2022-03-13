Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

VINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 51,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 273,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 292,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

