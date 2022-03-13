Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Update

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,620,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 34,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BBIG stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Vinco Ventures has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

In related news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full-service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners, and designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

