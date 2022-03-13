Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Update

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,620,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 34,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BBIG stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Vinco Ventures has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.
In related news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vinco Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full-service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners, and designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinco Ventures (BBIG)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.