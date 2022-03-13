Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.31) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $20.08 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $436.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.