Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 5,817 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.