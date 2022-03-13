Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.44. 1,475,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

