Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $16.99 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,431 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $56.18. 403,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,102. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.

