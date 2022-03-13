Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 4,791,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,060. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

