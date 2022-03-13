Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

