Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 7,028 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,431,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,493,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,614. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.