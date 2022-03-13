Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average of $255.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

