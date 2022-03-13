Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.31 million.Vita Coco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of COCO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 629,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

