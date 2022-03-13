Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Announces Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Vital Farms updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vital Farms stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Vital Farms has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

