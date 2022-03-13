Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.
In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vital Farms (Get Rating)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
