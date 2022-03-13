Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

