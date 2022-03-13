Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 228,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

