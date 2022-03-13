VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $26.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. VIZIO has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $93,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,008 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after buying an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

