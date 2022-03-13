VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.60. 1,375,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.33. VMware has a twelve month low of $107.88 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research cut their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 242,017 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.