Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,319,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

About Vodafone Group (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.