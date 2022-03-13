Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Raised to $6.00 at Chardan Capital

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.57.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 518.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 73,731 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.