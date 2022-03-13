Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Raised to $6.00 at Chardan Capital

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 518.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 73,731 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

