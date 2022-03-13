Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.73 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $8.65 or 0.00022343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $206.73 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

