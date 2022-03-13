W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.82

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.82 and last traded at $94.65, with a volume of 1630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

