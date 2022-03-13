WABnetwork Market Capitalization Reaches $64,998.13 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $64,998.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

