Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WJXFF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Wajax stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Wajax has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

