Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.07. 6,385,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

