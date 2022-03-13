Warburg Research Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($76.63) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.79 ($88.90).

COP opened at €46.20 ($50.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.38. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €46.20 ($50.22) and a 52-week high of €82.80 ($90.00).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

