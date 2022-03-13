Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

WSO stock opened at $284.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.59. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.26 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

