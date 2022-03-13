WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WD-40 by 107.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 17.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

WDFC opened at $190.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.83.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

