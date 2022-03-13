Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.28. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

