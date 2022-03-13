Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $612.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

