Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 3,657 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,109,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after buying an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after buying an additional 404,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

