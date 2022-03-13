Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

