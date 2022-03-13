Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

