Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

