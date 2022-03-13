Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 184,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.