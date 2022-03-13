Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WDOFF opened at $12.78 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

