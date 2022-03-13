Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Lowered to “Hold” at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.34.

WDO opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

