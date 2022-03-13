West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 92.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $27,157,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 43.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 914,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after acquiring an additional 275,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3.52. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.18.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 3.01%.

West Fraser Timber Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.