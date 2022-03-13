Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 136,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,636. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

