Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 21.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 49,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.