Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,640,000 after buying an additional 335,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,046,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,394,000 after buying an additional 327,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 66,840 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 417,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

