Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.82.
Westpac Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
