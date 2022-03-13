Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTBDY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,000.00.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $8.77 on Friday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

