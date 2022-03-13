White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTM shares. TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,041.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,038.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,057.38.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.