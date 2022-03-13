Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $20.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGYF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SPGYF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,691. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0176 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

