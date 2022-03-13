Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $636.50 million, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.