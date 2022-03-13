WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $4.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.
WLDBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of WLDBF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,498. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.
WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.
