William Garrett Gray Sells 38,197 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on CKPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

