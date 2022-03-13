Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $33,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

