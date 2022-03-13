Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Sells $34,728.00 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Allen Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68.
XNCR stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $47.44.
XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xencor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Xencor by 56.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
