XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,103,520.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $1,103,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.07.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley dropped their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
