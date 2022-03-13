XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,103,520.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $1,103,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in XPEL by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 90.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 28.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley dropped their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.